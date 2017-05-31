Encrypted email service and secure collaboration 2017-05-31T10:43:57+00:00

Hosted in Switzerland

Your data is stored under 320m of granite in a Swiss mountain and protected by the world’s most robust privacy laws including the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act.

End-to-end encryption

All of your emails and features are secured with end-to-end encryption. This means we can never put you under surveillance to sell your data or profile details.

Learn More >

Advertisement free

We don’t track you for marketing purposes or collect any information about you, so you can be assured that you’ll see no Ads and your data will never be sold to any third party.

Private by design

Built on a fundamentally different protocol, the Secure Swiss Data platform, is designed with security in mind from day one, and is secure by design.

COMING SOON OUR DESKTOP VERSION WITH

EVERY PRODUCTIVITY SUITE FEATURE – ENCRYPTED

Secure your Collaboration by choosing the full power of the encrypted Productivity Suite

Email and
Contacts

Your encrypted email account lets you securely send and receive emails and safeguard your contact list.

Protect your Email Communications

Learn More

Tasks and
Notes

Securely stay
on top of your own agenda
with easy-to-use
tasks and notes features.

Organize thoughts and tasks securely

Learn More

Calendar and
Scheduling

With the encrypted calendar feature you can have secure control over your personal and corporate schedules.

Safeguard your Collaboration

Learn More

Files and
Sharing

Keep your personal or corporate files safe and secure even when sharing them with your contacts and colleagues.

Protect your File Sharing

Learn More

Keep Your Files Synchronised

Across Any Device. On Any Platform – Allowing people to collaborate and connect to their data in confidence.

Full Data Protection

All of your pictures, files, notes, calendars are encrypted and can only be accessed by you.

We use end-to-end encryption to keep your communication safe

Learn more about our encryption

Whether you are:

somebody with nothing
to hide

a lawyer safeguarding
client privilege

a doctor keeping patient
confidentiality

a business seeking to protect
your trade secrets

SIGN UP FOR A FREE SECURE EMAIL ACCOUNT

Sign Up
Android App
iOS App

Secure Swiss Data protects you and your right to privacy

Blackphone 2

Secure Your
Phone Communications

We offer mobile devices, software applications, and management dashboard to keep your communication safe and secure.

Learn More

ONLINE PRIVACY TIPS AND NEWS

  • Corporate Data at Risk image

Your corporate data at risk of being exposed!

Do you know how your enterprise apps store and interact with your data? After the WannaCry ransomware attack we've shared how you can protect your corporate data and your network from such attacks. But, this [...]

  • benefits of encrypted email image

5 Benefits of Encrypted Email

There are many data security issues surrounding the internet today. Sensitive information can be stolen from any device without the owner of the device being the wiser. The ease of information theft is why we [...]

  • Communications Surveillance Infographic featured

Infographic: Communications Surveillance

Everything from monitoring, interception, collection, preservation to retention of information by a third party, that has been communicated, relayed or generated over communications networks to a group of recipients is called Communications Surveillance. Who is the [...]

  • wannacry like attacks image

Protecting Your Business From WannaCry Like Attacks

Reports about the largest ransomware attack in history have been everywhere for the past two weeks. Corporations, governments, and private citizens seem terrified at the prospect of a cyber attack on this scale. Their concerns [...]